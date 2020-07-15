South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Today in White Sox History: July 14

Mark Liptak

1915

In a 6-4 win over the Athletics at Comiskey Park, pitcher Red Faber stole second, third and home in the contest. He’s one of only three White Sox players to ever do this (and the only pitcher to pull it off).

1953

White Sox pitcher Billy Pierce, perhaps the greatest lefty in franchise history, started the All-Star Game in Cincinnati’s Crosley Field. Billy threw three innings, allowing only one hit. He got no-decision in the NL’s 5-1 win. Joining Billy in Cincinnati were teammates Chico Carrasquel (SS), Nellie Fox (2B), Ferris Fain (1B) and Minnie Miñoso (OF).

1979

White Sox outfielder Claudell Washington hit three home runs against the Tigers in Chicago's 12-4 win. He went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

1991

It was almost a no-hitter, with an unusual twist. White Sox starter Jack McDowell opened the game at Milwaukee by allowing a leadoff home run to Paul Molitor. It would be the only safety on the day for the Brewers, as Jack recorded the next 27 outs without allowing a hit. McDowell allowed only one walk and a base runner via error the rest of the afternoon in Chicago's 15-1 laugher.

2000

Frank Thomas broke Luke Appling’s team record for career RBIs when he drove in his 1,117th. It came at homem in a 9-4 loss to the Cardinals. This was also the same game where Cal Eldred left in the fifth inning with soreness in his forearm/elbow, which would require surgery. In the midst of a tremendous first half of the season, with seemingly all the pieces in place for a run to a championship, Eldred’s injury, coupled with the loss for a long period of time of starter James Baldwin, forced the remaining pitchers in the rotation into a heavier workload, which caused a rash of bad arms. Two pitchers, Mike Sirotka and Jim Parque, basically saw their careers ended by arm injuries suffered later in 2000.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Getz: Every year is a precious year

The Chicago White Sox's player development honcho has had to steer the organizational ship through the rockiest waters ever

Brett Ballantini

Yaz is ready to head into battle

The Chicago White Sox catcher's leadership style? "Once they see you working, they’re going to want to work hard with you."

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 13

"Thanks, Chicago Cubs!"

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

New Kids on the Block: young clubbers edition

Chicago White Sox prospects Andrew Vaughn and Yermín Mercedes both are ready and itching to contribute in 2020

Brett Ballantini

Summer Camp Diaries: Life finds a way

Another Chicago White Sox intrasquad game at Guaranteed Rate Field yields a solid performance from top prospect Dane Dunning, alongside thoughts on what baseball coverage looks like during a global pandemic and ... velociraptors?

Janice Scurio

A Conversation With: Danny Farquhar

The former White Sox reliever turned Winston-Salem Dash pitching coach knows a thing or two about beating the odds. We talk about battling adversity, his role in exposing the Astros and his love of a certain Broadway musical that he's been watching twice a day since its release.

Sam Sherman

Today in White Sox History: July 12

More All-Star highlights, including a big Mark Buehrle win in 2005

Mark Liptak

Earplugs, anyone?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López vows to drown out any empty-park chirping in this bizarre 2020 season

Brett Ballantini

Nomar Mazara is looking for damage

Fine-tuning his swing, and eschewing singles for extra bases, are keys to the clubber's 2020 approach

Brett Ballantini

Luis Robert sets social media aflame

His latest extraordinary act? Hitting an intrasquad home run falling down

Brett Ballantini

by

Schoolly_D