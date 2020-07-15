Today in White Sox History: July 14

1915

In a 6-4 win over the Athletics at Comiskey Park, pitcher Red Faber stole second, third and home in the contest. He’s one of only three White Sox players to ever do this (and the only pitcher to pull it off).

1953

White Sox pitcher Billy Pierce, perhaps the greatest lefty in franchise history, started the All-Star Game in Cincinnati’s Crosley Field. Billy threw three innings, allowing only one hit. He got no-decision in the NL’s 5-1 win. Joining Billy in Cincinnati were teammates Chico Carrasquel (SS), Nellie Fox (2B), Ferris Fain (1B) and Minnie Miñoso (OF).

1979

White Sox outfielder Claudell Washington hit three home runs against the Tigers in Chicago's 12-4 win. He went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

1991

It was almost a no-hitter, with an unusual twist. White Sox starter Jack McDowell opened the game at Milwaukee by allowing a leadoff home run to Paul Molitor. It would be the only safety on the day for the Brewers, as Jack recorded the next 27 outs without allowing a hit. McDowell allowed only one walk and a base runner via error the rest of the afternoon in Chicago's 15-1 laugher.

2000

Frank Thomas broke Luke Appling’s team record for career RBIs when he drove in his 1,117th. It came at homem in a 9-4 loss to the Cardinals. This was also the same game where Cal Eldred left in the fifth inning with soreness in his forearm/elbow, which would require surgery. In the midst of a tremendous first half of the season, with seemingly all the pieces in place for a run to a championship, Eldred’s injury, coupled with the loss for a long period of time of starter James Baldwin, forced the remaining pitchers in the rotation into a heavier workload, which caused a rash of bad arms. Two pitchers, Mike Sirotka and Jim Parque, basically saw their careers ended by arm injuries suffered later in 2000.