South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Today in White Sox History: July 15

Mark Liptak

1963 

White Sox pitcher Gary Peters, on his way towards being named co-Rookie of the Year, threw a one-hitter at Comiskey Park in beating the Orioles, 4-0. Future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Robin Roberts got the start for Baltimore and had the O's only hit… in fact he would be the only Baltimore baserunner on the night. J.C. Martin and Tommy McCraw blasted two-run home runs for the Sox. Peters struck out 13 and would finish the year with 19 wins despite not getting his first start until May.

Per Baseball-Reference, Peters' 98 game score is the second-best performance in fully-recorded history for this day, behind only Nolan Ryan's 17-K no-hitter in 1973.

1994

“Batgate” came to Comiskey Park, when Cleveland slugger Albert Belle was caught using a corked bat by White Sox manager Gene Lamont and got ejected from the game. In order to keep Belle from facing a long suspension, teammate Jason Grimsley crawled through the air ducts and dropped into the umpire’s room, where the bat was being held for examination. But Grimsley replaced Belle’s bat with a Paul Sorrento model, which tipped off everyone to the switch.

Belle wound up getting suspended for 10 games, reduced to seven on appeal. The Sox lost the game, 3-2.

2003

Pale Hose pitcher Esteban Loaiza started the All-Star Game, hosted by the White Sox for the fourth time in franchise history. He went two scoreless innings and got no decision in the AL’s 7-6, come-from-behind win. Loaiza was joined in the game by teammates Carl Everett (OF) and Magglio Ordoñez (OF).

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mark Liptak
Mark Liptak

Editor

The Peters game was the first in person Sox game I ever saw. That was some first game eh?

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A look at how the White Sox 30-man roster will wrangle out

The club chose roster depth over deep prospect development for the time being, but director of player development Chris Getz confirmed that the strategy could change as the year progresses.

James Fox

Chris Getz: Every year is a precious year

The Chicago White Sox's player development honcho has had to steer the organizational ship through the rockiest waters ever

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 14

A weird and magical day for Black Jack McDowell

Mark Liptak

Yaz is ready to head into battle

The Chicago White Sox catcher's leadership style? "Once they see you working, they’re going to want to work hard with you."

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 13

"Thanks, Chicago Cubs!"

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

New Kids on the Block: young clubbers edition

Chicago White Sox prospects Andrew Vaughn and Yermín Mercedes both are ready and itching to contribute in 2020

Brett Ballantini

Summer Camp Diaries: Life finds a way

Another Chicago White Sox intrasquad game at Guaranteed Rate Field yields a solid performance from top prospect Dane Dunning, alongside thoughts on what baseball coverage looks like during a global pandemic and ... velociraptors?

Janice Scurio

A Conversation With: Danny Farquhar

The former White Sox reliever turned Winston-Salem Dash pitching coach knows a thing or two about beating the odds. We talk about battling adversity, his role in exposing the Astros and his love of a certain Broadway musical that he's been watching twice a day since its release.

Sam Sherman

Today in White Sox History: July 12

More All-Star highlights, including a big Mark Buehrle win in 2005

Mark Liptak

Earplugs, anyone?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López vows to drown out any empty-park chirping in this bizarre 2020 season

Brett Ballantini