Today in White Sox History: July 15

1963

White Sox pitcher Gary Peters, on his way towards being named co-Rookie of the Year, threw a one-hitter at Comiskey Park in beating the Orioles, 4-0. Future Hall-of-Fame pitcher Robin Roberts got the start for Baltimore and had the O's only hit… in fact he would be the only Baltimore baserunner on the night. J.C. Martin and Tommy McCraw blasted two-run home runs for the Sox. Peters struck out 13 and would finish the year with 19 wins despite not getting his first start until May.

Per Baseball-Reference, Peters' 98 game score is the second-best performance in fully-recorded history for this day, behind only Nolan Ryan's 17-K no-hitter in 1973.

1994

“Batgate” came to Comiskey Park, when Cleveland slugger Albert Belle was caught using a corked bat by White Sox manager Gene Lamont and got ejected from the game. In order to keep Belle from facing a long suspension, teammate Jason Grimsley crawled through the air ducts and dropped into the umpire’s room, where the bat was being held for examination. But Grimsley replaced Belle’s bat with a Paul Sorrento model, which tipped off everyone to the switch.

Belle wound up getting suspended for 10 games, reduced to seven on appeal. The Sox lost the game, 3-2.

2003

Pale Hose pitcher Esteban Loaiza started the All-Star Game, hosted by the White Sox for the fourth time in franchise history. He went two scoreless innings and got no decision in the AL’s 7-6, come-from-behind win. Loaiza was joined in the game by teammates Carl Everett (OF) and Magglio Ordoñez (OF).