Today in White Sox History: July 2

Mark Liptak

1909

The White Sox ran wild in an unusual 15-3 romp over St. Louis. In this game, the Sox stole eleven bases — with three steals of home and three double steals. Third baseman Bill Purtell led the way, with three swipes.

1910

The White Sox won their first game in the original Comiskey Park, besting the St. Louis Browns, 3-2. Doc White went the distance, allowing one earned run, for the win.

1923

Future Hall-of-Famer Ted Lyons made his White Sox and major league debut, throwing a perfect inning in a 7-2 loss at St. Louis.

1930

Outfielder Carl Reynolds became the first White Sox player to homer three times in a game, when he did it at New York. It came in the second game of a twin bill that the Sox won, 15-4. Reynolds went 5-for-6 with four runs scored in the game. He also became the first player in team history to drive home eight runs in a game.

1977

With first place at stake, the White Sox beat the Twins, 13-8. Jim Spencer, the Gold Glove-winning first baseman, became the first Sox player to ever drive in eight runs twice in a season. He did it for the first time on May 14, in an 18-2 win over Cleveland. On this day, Spencer went 3-for-5, including a grand slam and a three-run home run.

1980

White Sox radio announcer Jimmy Piersall attacked Daily Herald sportswriter Rob Gallas after Gallas wrote a story speculating about why Piersall was fired as a part-time Sox coach. Spectators, including White Sox historian/author Rich Lindberg, had to physically jump in and pull Piersall away as Piersall was choking Gallas. Yes, this is the same Rob Gallas who later would become the team's marketing director.

Later, on that same day, Ross Baumgarten one-hit the Angels, 1-0. Rod Carew got California’s only hit, on a single leading off the seventh inning.

2016

The White Sox tied a franchise record that had stood for almost 51 years. When J.B. Shuck pounded a home run in the fourth inning of a game in Houston, it marked the 15th consecutive solo home run hit by the team. That tied the original mark, which was set between Sept. 2-25, 1965. The individual breakdown of the home runs saw Brett Lawrie with three, Shuck with three, Tim Anderson and Todd Frazier with two each and Tyler Saladino, Dioner Navarro, Alex Avila, Adam Eaton and Melky Cabrera each with one. In the game, the Sox beat the Astros, 7-6. 

