Today in White Sox History: June 11

Mark Liptak

1939

White Sox pitcher Ted Lyons began his streak of 42 consecutive innings pitched without issuing a walk. The streak would last through his game on June 23.

1959

It was the fourth and final one-hitter in Billy Pierce’s White Sox career. On this date he beat the Senators, 3-1. Shortstop Ron Samford’s double leading off the third inning was Washington's only safety.

1965 

In Washington, in the first game of a doubleheader, the White Sox beat the Senators, 5-2, to collect the franchise’s 5,000th win. Juan Pizarro got the victory, with Eddie Fisher picking up the save. Pete Ward knocked in two runs to lead the Sox offense. Chicago won the second game, 5-4 in 10 innings, on a home run by Don Buford. The Sox would go 95-67 and finish in second place.

