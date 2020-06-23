South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: June 22

Mark Liptak

1913

Behind “Big” Ed Walsh’s complete-game shutout, the White Sox beat the St. Louis Browns, 2-0, in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. It was the franchise's 1,000th victory. Outfielder Shano Collins drove in both runs for the Sox in the game.

1938

White Sox outfielder Hank Steinbacher became the second player in franchise history to rap out six hits in a game. Steinbacher went 6-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored in Chicago's 16-3 win over the Senators at Comiskey Park.

1958

"Ed Walsh Day" was celebrated at Comiskey Park. The Sox honored their Hall of Fame pitcher, who recorded 195 wins, with a ceremony. Red Faber and Ted Lyons were among those attending. Less than a year later, during the pennant-winning season of 1959, Walsh passed away.

1983

Noted team prankster, pitcher Jerry Koosman, somehow "discovered" Gaylord Perry’s false teeth on the mound at Comiskey Park during a game against the Mariners. Koosman offered to return them, but Perry declined. The White Sox won the game, 6-3.

1993 

On "Carlton Fisk Night," Fisk set the major league record for games caught, at 2,226, breaking the old record held by Bob Boone. Teammates surrounded Fisk on the field for pregame ceremonies, and presented him with a motorcycle that they chipped in and bought for him. The cycle was driven to home plate by Bo Jackson.

The Sox would beat the Rangers, 3-2, on a game-winning single in the ninth inning by Lance Johnson.

