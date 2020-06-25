Today in White Sox History: June 24

1914

In a telegram discovered in 2012, White Sox owner Charles Comiskey told scout George Mills that the asking price for pitcher Babe Ruth ($16,000) was too high. At the time, Ruth was playing for the Baltimore Orioles. On June 9, Comiskey had sent Mills to scout the best Orioles players. Mills gave Comiskey a list of six players, with Ruth among them. He later revealed that Jack Dunn, the Orioles owner, said Ruth could be had for $16,000 cash. In the telegram, Comiskey replied “Do not need pitchers bad enough to go that high price.”

The White Sox thus joined the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia A’s in turning down chances to get Ruth. Ruth eventually was sold to the Red Sox. Comiskey later would try to get Ruth before the start of the 1920 season, offering Shoeless Joe Jackson and cash to Boston — to no avail, as Boston sold Ruth to the Yankees.

1956

It was probably the biggest White Sox weekend of the 1950s. Two days earlier the Sox started what was an unheard-of four-game sweep of the Yankees, winning 5-4 in 12 innings. On Saturday, the Sox shut out the Bombers, 2-0. Then on Sunday, June 24, before almost 48,000, the Sox took a pair, closing to within one game of first place. Larry Doby would hit a pair of three-run shots in the twin bill, helping to account for the 14-2 and 6-3 wins.

Fans by the hundreds poured on to the field during the second game, simply to get the chance to shake players’ hands and run around the outfield. Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley came out and said that the Sox would be in the World Series that fall. Of course, they didn’t ... but the White Sox did finish the season at 85-69.

1969

In the second game of a doubleheader in Seattle, White Sox third baseman Bill Melton slugged three home runs in a 7-6 win. All were solo blasts. The Sox took the first game as well, winning 6-4, with relief pitcher Wilbur Wood picking up wins in both games.

1972

Behind the inspired play of Dick Allen, Wilbur Wood, Stan Bahnsen, Terry Forster and Carlos May, the Sox were in the middle of a pennant chase when the bizarre injury curse struck again.

Third baseman Bill Melton fell off a ladder and damaged his back during the previous offseason and had been playing in pain ever since. The defending American League home run champion was put on the injured list and lost for the rest of the year when it was discovered he had a herniated disk.

The reason he was on the ladder? Somehow his son got caught on the garage roof! The Sox would finish 5 ½ games behind the Oakland A’s, with a record of 87-67.

1973

It almost tied the club record, as in the second game of a doubleheader at Comiskey Park White Sox catcher Ed Herrmann drove in seven RBIs in the 11-1 win over the A’s. Herrmann went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a two-run double and a two-run single. The club record is eight RBIs in a game.

1977

It was an embarrassing moment for White Sox outfielder Ralph Garr and, as it turned out, a costly one for the team. In the third inning of a game in Minnesota, Garr hit what appeared to be a three-run home run ... however, as he was running the bases he passed catcher Jim Essian, who waited at first base to make sure the ball was, in fact, a home run. Garr was called out for passing the runner and awarded a two-run single. The Sox wound up losing the game, 7-6.

2017

It was Mark Buehrle Day at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the White Sox honored the lefthander by retiring his No. 56. Buehrle played 12 seasons with the Sox, winning 161 games, including a perfect game against Tampa and a no-hitter against Texas. He also won two postseason games and saved another. He was a three-time All-Star, who got the win in the 2005 Midsummer Classic. Buehrle was a model of consistency with 11 straight years winning in double figures, starting 30 or more games and throwing at least 200 innings with the franchise.