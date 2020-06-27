South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Today in White Sox History: June 26

Mark Liptak

1916

In a game in Cleveland, the White Sox became the first team to ever have names sewn on to the backs of the uniforms. Knowing who was playing didn’t help them, though; they were shut out 2-0 on the afternoon. The names didn't last long and weren't revisited until Bill Veeck had them redone on the uniforms in 1960.

1983 

White Sox slugger Greg Luzinski belted the first of his three rooftop home runs at Comiskey Park, becoming the first player to ever hit that many in a single season. Luzinski powered a pitch from Minnesota's Brian Oelkers over the roof in left-center field. The shot came in the third inning of a game the Sox would win 9-7.

1986

It was the best trade in the short career of GM Ken Harrelson. Harrelson sent catcher Scott Bradley to the Mariners for outfielder Iván Calderon. Calderon would hit 28 home runs in 1987 and play a big role offensively for the Sox in their spectacular 1990 campaign. He’d then be traded as part of the Tim Raines deal in December 1990 before coming back for nine games late in the 1993 season.

2010

The White Sox beat the Cubs, 3-2, to run their winning streak to 11 games. The streak started on June 15 and saw the Sox blitz National League clubs during the interleague portion of the schedule. They took three from Pittsburgh, three from Washington, three from Atlanta and two from the Cubs. During the streak they outscored opponents 51-24, with three shutouts.

It was the 12th time in franchise history the Sox had a double-digit win streak, and the first since they won 10 in a row in 1976.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Boys Are Back in Town!

Chicago White Sox are ready to formally arrive for 2020's major league baseball season

James Fox

by

James Fox

Giolito, McCann on daunting prep for 2020

The new comfort level for the Chicago White Sox? Being uncomfortable

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: June 25

Seven homers ... in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. And a Waxahachie Swap, with Billy Pierce!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

A Conversation With: Geoff Blum

The 2005 World Series hero for the Chicago White Sox, and near-MVP, talks with us about that thrilling run

Sam Sherman

2020 OOTP sim: Giolito dominates Detroit, South Siders win 2-1

The Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers by a score of 2-1 in front of a large home crowd.

Joe Resis

Today in White Sox History: June 24

Babe Ruth almost wore a different pair of Sox

Mark Liptak

Owners unanimously approve 60-game season

But baseball isn't out of the woods yet

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: June 23

The other half of 1959's bullpen stopper duo, Turk Lown, arrives in Chicago

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP Sim: White Sox take Detroit, 5-2

Dylan Cease comes through with a consummate power pitcher game

Colleen Sullivan

Happy birthday, Tim!

With his STICK TALK still in mind, here's our best for a happy 27th to the Chicago White Sox shortstop!

Tom Borowski