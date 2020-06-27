Today in White Sox History: June 26

1916

In a game in Cleveland, the White Sox became the first team to ever have names sewn on to the backs of the uniforms. Knowing who was playing didn’t help them, though; they were shut out 2-0 on the afternoon. The names didn't last long and weren't revisited until Bill Veeck had them redone on the uniforms in 1960.

1983

White Sox slugger Greg Luzinski belted the first of his three rooftop home runs at Comiskey Park, becoming the first player to ever hit that many in a single season. Luzinski powered a pitch from Minnesota's Brian Oelkers over the roof in left-center field. The shot came in the third inning of a game the Sox would win 9-7.

1986

It was the best trade in the short career of GM Ken Harrelson. Harrelson sent catcher Scott Bradley to the Mariners for outfielder Iván Calderon. Calderon would hit 28 home runs in 1987 and play a big role offensively for the Sox in their spectacular 1990 campaign. He’d then be traded as part of the Tim Raines deal in December 1990 before coming back for nine games late in the 1993 season.

2010

The White Sox beat the Cubs, 3-2, to run their winning streak to 11 games. The streak started on June 15 and saw the Sox blitz National League clubs during the interleague portion of the schedule. They took three from Pittsburgh, three from Washington, three from Atlanta and two from the Cubs. During the streak they outscored opponents 51-24, with three shutouts.

It was the 12th time in franchise history the Sox had a double-digit win streak, and the first since they won 10 in a row in 1976.