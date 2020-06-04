Today in White Sox History: June 3

1963

With the White Sox in first place, another freak injury occurred, reminiscent of past bizarre circumstances, that cost the team dearly. First baseman Joe Cunningham, who hit .295 with 70 RBIs and 101 walks in 1962, broke his collarbone in Los Angeles running out a ground ball in the fifth inning.

Cunningham was trying to avoid stepping on Angels first baseman Charlie Dees’ foot, so he twisted and lost his balance, tripping over the bag and crashing down on the ground. It was a wild throw from second baseman Billy Moran that started the sequence. Cunningham didn’t return until September. Tommy McCraw was called up to replace him, but just couldn’t fill the bill. The decline set in quickly after that, even though the club finished the season in second place at 94-68.