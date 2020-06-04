South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Today in White Sox History: June 3

Mark Liptak

1963

With the White Sox in first place, another freak injury occurred, reminiscent of past bizarre circumstances, that cost the team dearly. First baseman Joe Cunningham, who hit .295 with 70 RBIs and 101 walks in 1962, broke his collarbone in Los Angeles running out a ground ball in the fifth inning.

Cunningham was trying to avoid stepping on Angels first baseman Charlie Dees’ foot, so he twisted and lost his balance, tripping over the bag and crashing down on the ground. It was a wild throw from second baseman Billy Moran that started the sequence. Cunningham didn’t return until September. Tommy McCraw was called up to replace him, but just couldn’t fill the bill. The decline set in quickly after that, even though the club finished the season in second place at 94-68.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 OOTP sim: Infield dinks doom White Sox

Royals nibble and chip their way to a seven-run seventh to win

Brett Ballantini

Andrew Perez's diary: Paciencia y fe

The best advice our White Sox reliever-writer ever got in his career came from his grandmother

EL_Platano_Perez

2020 OOTP sim: YoYo rakes, and the Sox take the series!

Have a game against the Minnesota Twins, Yoán Moncada!

Ashley Sanders

2020 OOTP sim: Madrigal's bomb in the 12th secures another win over Minny

White Sox take sixth of eight against the first place Twins

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 31

Brian Downing has an eventful debut against the Detroit Tigers

Mark Liptak

11 Half-Innings to a Championship: 2005 ALCS Game 5

Joe Crede tied the game in the seventh and then put the Chicago White Sox ahead in the eighth, sending them to their first World Series in 46 years

Trevor Lines

11 Half-Innings to a Championship: 2005 ALCS Game 4

Everyone remembers Freddy Garcia pitching the third consecutive complete game for the Chicago White Sox, but do you remember the half-inning that allowed that to happen against the Angels?

Trevor Lines

by

WIN05

Today in White Sox History: May 30

Cleveland Indians outfielder Jimmy Piersall goes ham ... on the Comiskey Park scoreboard

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: Sox lose the series opener in extras, 5-4

The Minnesota Twins outlast the Chicago White Sox in 12 innings

Ashley Sanders

2020 OOTP sim: Keuchel wins pitcher's duel, Sox take series

Dallas Keuchel, Pat Venditte and Aaron Bummer cement another Chicago White Sox win

Brett Ballantini