Today in White Sox History: June 7

1965

White Sox third baseman Pete Ward’s appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated was derailed at the last second when Muhammad Ali beat Sonny Liston in the rematch for the heavyweight boxing championship. Ali got the cover shot when the fight photos arrived at SI literally at the last possible publishing time.

Ward was sent four "test" copies of the cover that never ran, as a keepsake. The caption that never ran? “The New White Sox Power for a Pennant.”

1974

During a game against the Red Sox, a fire broke out at Comiskey Park. It started in the main commissary, under the right-field stands. Several thousand fans were forced to go on the field for safety reasons, but they left the grass in great shape without any damage.

1978

In a game at Minnesota, the White Sox used a six-run second inning to beat the Twins, 8-3. The Sox got four hits that inning along with an error, two walks and a hit batsman to help the cause. Pitcher Ken Kravec was the beneficiary and picked up the win, which was the 6,000 in the history of the franchise.