Today in White Sox History: June 8

Mark Liptak

1947

Luke Appling Day was celebrated at Comiskey Park. The future Hall-of-Famer was among the all-time White Sox leaders in numerous categories and won the batting title in 1936 by hitting a remarkable .388.

1951

Chicago-area native Marv Rotblatt became the first pitcher to enter a game while being driven in from the center-field bullpen. Rotblatt relieved starter Ken Holcombe in a 4-2 loss to the Yankees, who stood in their dugout and watched in amazement. In the 1960s, Sox pitchers were brought into the game in golf carts, and in 1966 the job fell to a converted snowmobile (sponsored by Nickey Chevrolet) that was fitted with special skis so as to not harm the grass.

1981 

The new-look White Sox found themselves on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Slugger Greg Luzinski was featured (The Sox’ New Sock. Chicago Slugger Greg Luzinski).

2001

White Sox outfielder Carlos Lee became the first player to hit a walk-off. extra-inning grand slam in interleague play (including the World Series), as his blast in the 10th inning blew up the Cubs, 7-3, at Comiskey Park. The shot was off of Courtney Duncan. Lee had five RBIs on the evening.

2008

The White Sox tied a major league record when they scored 10 or more runs with 15 or more hits in three consecutive games. The Sox would power past Minnesota three straight times on their way to a four-game series sweep. The record-setting scores were 10-6, 11-2 and 12-2. Four months later, the teams were tied and faced off in the legendary Game 163/Blackout Game, won by the White Sox, 1-0.

