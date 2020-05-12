Today in White Sox History: May 12

1904

Future Hall-of-Famer Ed Walsh made his White Sox debut, pitching in relief. It happened at Philadelphia, in a 9-3 loss to the A’s.



2013

Chris Sale couldn’t have picked a better time to show the baseball world what type of pitcher he was: On ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, he tossed a complete game one-hitter, beating the Angels 3-0 at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale was dominant, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Mike Trout broke it up with a single to center. Chris would finish the night with seven strikeouts, and Trout would be the Angels only base runner that evening.