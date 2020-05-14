Today in White Sox History: May 14

1963

White Sox pitcher Ray Herbert fired his fourth consecutive shutout, beating the Tigers, 3-0, at Comiskey Park. Herbert allowed six hits and struck out seven. His shutout streak began on May 1, when he blanked the Orioles. That was followed by shutouts over the Senators and the Yankees. The previous season, Ray won 20 games and was the winning pitcher for the American League in the second All-Star Game played that year, at Wrigley Field.



1967

White Sox pitching great Gary Peters authored his second career one-hitter, beating the Angels, 3-1, at Comiskey Park. It was the nigthtcap of a doubleheader sweep. Peters allowed only a second-inning home run to former Sox first baseman Bill “Moose” Skowron, and struck out 10. Peters would make the All-Star team for the second time in his career that season.

1977

The White Sox romped over Cleveland, 18-2, in a game that started at 10:30 in the morning in connection with a promotion for McDonalds' new breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin. First baseman Jim Spencer would tie the franchise mark with eight RBIs on the day. Spencer went 3-for-3 with two home runs (a grand slam and a two-run shot) and a two-RBI single. Spencer would drive in eight runs in a game again, later that season against Minnesota.

1998

Greg Norton became one of only a handful of players to hit two home runs in the same game off of Randy Johnson. Norton homered in the third and fifth innings of a 5-3 win at Comiskey Park.

2005

White Sox speedster Scott Podsednik swiped four bases in a game against the Orioles at U.S. Cellular Field. Just a week earlier, he grabbed four bases versus Toronto. He’s the only player in franchise history to steal four bases in a game twice.

2017

As part of an eight run eighth inning against the Padres, White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier scored from third on an infield pop-up! Tyler Saladino popped up a bunt attempt that was caught by San Diego’s Wil Myers near first base. Myers though then turned his back and hesitated, and when Frazier saw that he broke for the plate. The return throw was off-line and high, and Frazier scored sliding in. It delighted the Sox home crowd, as part of a 9-3 win.