1969

In was one of the few highlights in a dismal season, White Sox pitcher Jerry Nyman one-hit the Senators, winning in Chicago, 6-0. Nyman allowed only a one-out single in the second inning to Brant Alyea … a comebacker right through the box that Nyman could not get a glove on. Nyman also helped himself with the bat in that game, hitting a bases-loaded double that knocked in three runs.