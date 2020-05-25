Today in White Sox History: May 24

1929

In one of the greatest pitching performances in the history of baseball, Sox starter Ted Lyons threw all 21 innings in a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to the Tigers. He allowed 24 hits. Only two other hurlers had ever matched Lyons' mark — and no one has ever bettered it.

1946

White Sox manager Jimmy Dykes left the organization. Dykes was in charge for 12 years, 13 days, the longest tenure in franchise history. The Sox apparently tried to keep the firing a secret, but a Hollywood gossip columnist found out about it and broke the story.

1961

For the first time since the 1950 season, the White Sox dropped into last place in the American League, after they lost a doubleheader in Baltimore. The plight of the Sox actually caused some Chicago aldermen to publicly ask what was going on during a city council session. The Sox would rebound, though, to end the year in fourth place, with 86 wins.

1967

White Sox first baseman Tommy McCraw had his career day. In a game at Minnesota, McCraw slammed three home runs and knocked in eight as the Sox pounded the Twins, 14-1. On the day, he went 3-for-6, with three runs scored. The eight RBIs tied a franchise record.

1983

The season turned around completely, as the White Sox destroyed Boston and pitcher Doug Bird, 12-4. Bird, who hadn’t lost a game in two years, was roughed up as the Sox blasted five home runs on the night. Greg Luzinski hit one of them, his fifth shot in five games. It was the start of the drive that would lead, four months later, to the Western Division championship.

2011

White Sox outfielder Carlos Quentin wrote his name in the franchise record book when he hit three home runs in a game against the Rangers. Quentin hit them before and after a rain/high wind delay of almost three hours, which caused the game to end at 1:27 a.m. He went 3-for-5 on the night, with five RBIs, in the 8-6 win.