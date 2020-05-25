South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: May 24

Mark Liptak

1929

In one of the greatest pitching performances in the history of baseball, Sox starter Ted Lyons threw all 21 innings in a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to the Tigers. He allowed 24 hits. Only two other hurlers had ever matched Lyons' mark — and no one has ever bettered it.

1946

White Sox manager Jimmy Dykes left the organization. Dykes was in charge for 12 years, 13 days, the longest tenure in franchise history. The Sox apparently tried to keep the firing a secret, but a Hollywood gossip columnist found out about it and broke the story.

1961

For the first time since the 1950 season, the White Sox dropped into last place in the American League, after they lost a doubleheader in Baltimore. The plight of the Sox actually caused some Chicago aldermen to publicly ask what was going on during a city council session. The Sox would rebound, though, to end the year in fourth place, with 86 wins.

1967

White Sox first baseman Tommy McCraw had his career day. In a game at Minnesota, McCraw slammed three home runs and knocked in eight as the Sox pounded the Twins, 14-1. On the day, he went 3-for-6, with three runs scored. The eight RBIs tied a franchise record.

1983

The season turned around completely, as the White Sox destroyed Boston and pitcher Doug Bird, 12-4. Bird, who hadn’t lost a game in two years, was roughed up as the Sox blasted five home runs on the night. Greg Luzinski hit one of them, his fifth shot in five games. It was the start of the drive that would lead, four months later, to the Western Division championship.

2011

White Sox outfielder Carlos Quentin wrote his name in the franchise record book when he hit three home runs in a game against the Rangers. Quentin hit them before and after a rain/high wind delay of almost three hours, which caused the game to end at 1:27 a.m. He went 3-for-5 on the night, with five RBIs, in the 8-6 win.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Injury-Shortened Sox Seasons: Jake Peavy suffers transformative injury in a promising 2010

A transformative injury in 2010 reshapes Chicago's season, and lat injuries for major league pitchers

Owen Schoenfeld

by

WIN05

Today in White Sox History: May 23

George Kell doesn't quite solve the hot corner

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Sox starting pitchers extend the winning streak to three

The White Sox improve to a .500 record

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Dallas Keuchel's complete game leads the Sox to a two-game win streak

The Sox now sit 8 ½ games out of first place

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

They dare call it the Hall of Fame

Why aren't he and his elbow in Cooperstown?

Leigh Allan

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: May 22

Zisk and Fisk pace the day!

Mark Liptak

The most famous elbow in the world

A chance to solve another cryptoquote dealing with the White Sox

Leigh Allan

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox ship McCann and Fulmer to Houston

Tyler Ivey, Carmen Benedetti and Blake Taylor come back in prospects haul

Brett Ballantini

by

Brett Ballantini

Andrew Vaughn looks back at his first pro season

Dealing with some exhaustion was something the White Sox first-rounder didn't expect, but handled with aplomb

Brett Ballantini

MLB Dream Bracket 2 Preview: 2005 White Sox vs. 1942 Monarchs

A position-by-position breakdown

Jim Turvey