Today in White Sox History: May 25

1924

In a game at Washington which the White Sox won, 10-9, future Hall-of-Famer Ray Schalk caught his 1,500th career game.

1952

White Sox pitchers Joe Dobson and Marv Grissom both fired complete-game shutouts in beating the Tigers in a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. The Sox won the games, 3-0 and 1-0.

1957

White Sox pitcher Dick Donovan hurled a one-hitter at Cleveland. Donovan allowed only a second-inning double to former Sox infielder Eddie Robinson in winning, 4-0.

1973

It was the beginning of the end for what was expected to be a stellar season. In the second inning of a game with Cleveland, White Sox outfielder Ken Henderson tore up his knee in a collision at home plate while trying to slide through future Sox pitching coach Dave Duncan. This injury started a run that saw the Sox use the disabled list 38 times in 1973. Making matters worse is that for some reason, the Sox refused to allow Henderson to have his knee operated on until September, meaning he was lost for the season.