South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: May 25

Mark Liptak

1924

In a game at Washington which the White Sox won, 10-9, future Hall-of-Famer Ray Schalk caught his 1,500th career game.

1952

White Sox pitchers Joe Dobson and Marv Grissom both fired complete-game shutouts in beating the Tigers in a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. The Sox won the games, 3-0 and 1-0.

1957

White Sox pitcher Dick Donovan hurled a one-hitter at Cleveland. Donovan allowed only a second-inning double to former Sox infielder Eddie Robinson in winning, 4-0.

1973

It was the beginning of the end for what was expected to be a stellar season. In the second inning of a game with Cleveland, White Sox outfielder Ken Henderson tore up his knee in a collision at home plate while trying to slide through future Sox pitching coach Dave Duncan. This injury started a run that saw the Sox use the disabled list 38 times in 1973. Making matters worse is that for some reason, the Sox refused to allow Henderson to have his knee operated on until September, meaning he was lost for the season. 

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: May 24

Lots of heroism, led by Hall-of-Famer Ted Lyons

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

11 Half-Innings to a Championship: 2005 ALDS Game 2

The White Sox faced a four-run deficit heading into the bottom of the fifth in Game 2, but some well-placed hits and a critical error opened the door.

Trevor Lines

by

WIN05

11 Half-Innings to a Championship: 2005 ALDS Game 1

In the bottom of the first against a shaky Matt Clement, the White Sox broke it open

Trevor Lines

by

WIN05

2020 OOTP sim: Rain Delay Theater

Luis Robert was Rookie of the Month!

Brett Ballantini

Injury-Shortened Sox Seasons: Jake Peavy suffers transformative injury in a promising 2010

A transformative injury in 2010 reshapes Chicago's season, and lat injuries for major league pitchers

Owen Schoenfeld

by

WIN05

Today in White Sox History: May 23

George Kell doesn't quite solve the hot corner

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

2020 OOTP sim: Sox starting pitchers extend the winning streak to three

The White Sox improve to a .500 record

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Dallas Keuchel's complete game leads the Sox to a two-game win streak

The Sox now sit 8 ½ games out of first place

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

They dare call it the Hall of Fame

Why aren't he and his elbow in Cooperstown?

Leigh Allan

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox ship McCann and Fulmer to Houston

Tyler Ivey, Carmen Benedetti and Blake Taylor come back in prospects haul

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley