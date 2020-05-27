South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: May 26

Mark Liptak

1959

White Sox owner Bill Veeck was always good for a crazy stunt, but this one topped the cake. Before a game against Cleveland, little people dressed up as Martians “landed" at Comiskey Park and “captured” Nellie Fox and Luis Aparicio. One of the Martians was Eddie Gaedel. Terms were discussed for releasing the two Sox players when the Martian leader [Gaedel] said, "Don’t bother taking me to your leader [Veeck], I’ve already met him." Gaedel, of course, came up to bat for Veeck’s St. Louis Browns in 1951.

1968 

In an effort to jump-start a stagnant offense, White Sox manager Eddie Stanky batted pitcher Gary Peters in the No. 6 slot in a game in New York. Peters, who had 19 career home runs, was listed in the order ahead of Luis Aparicio, Duane Josephson and Tim Cullen. The move didn’t help, though, as the Sox lost, 5-1.

1976

Recently-acquired pitcher Ken Brett nearly threw a perfect game, and then a no-hitter, only to lose it on a controversial ruling by the official scorer. In Anaheim, Brett had a perfect game for almost eight complete innings before walking Leroy Stanton. Then with two out in the ninth inning of a scoreless game, Jerry Remy hit a ground ball that White Sox third baseman Jorge Orta badly misplayed, with the ball going under his glove.

Official scorer Don Merry of the Long Beach Independent Telegram called it a hit. Other writers disagreed with the ruling, the Sox players were incensed, and announcer Harry Caray went crazy on the air, but the decision stood. Former Sox player Bill Melton would get a clean single with one gone in the 10th inning, though, ending the controversy. The Sox would finally win it, 1-0 in 11 innings, on a single by Bucky Dent. It was their 10th straight victory.

1996

For the first time in franchise history the White Sox hit four home runs in an inning. It happened in a 12-1 rout over the Brewers at Comiskey Park. In the eighth inning Frank Thomas, Harold Baines, Robin Ventura and Chad Kreuter all found the seats.

