Today in White Sox History: May 29

Mark Liptak

1956

The White Sox purchased pitcher Gerry Staley from the Yankees. Staley would become one of the top relief pitchers in the league by 1959, helping the Sox win the pennant. That season, he went 8-5 with a 2.24 ERA and a league-leading 15 saves. His teammate, Turk Lown, also had 15 saves. In 1960, Staley would make the All-Star team.

1982

LaMarr Hoyt was beaten in Cleveland, 5-2. The righthander had won his first nine decisions of the season. Coupled with five straight wins to end 1981, Hoyt had won 14 consecutive decisions. It was longest win streak over multiple seasons in franchise history at the time. Hoyt hadn’t lost a game since Aug. 15, 1981 at (where else?) Baltimore.

1999 

White Sox infielder Greg Norton hit two home runs in a game for the second consecutive contest. He was the first Sox player to pull that off since Zeke Bonura did it in 1935.

