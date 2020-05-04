Today in White Sox History: May 4

1936

The White Sox purchased the contract of Fred “Dixie” Walker from the Yankees. Alas, this was a big one who eventually got away as the Sox soon traded him in a deal with the Tigers. In 1937 with the Sox, Walker drove in 95 runs while hitting .302. Walker would achieve stardom in Brooklyn, winning a batting title and playing in four All-Star games. It was also with the Dodgers that Walker earned some measure of infamy for attempting a player revolt over Jackie Robinson coming to Brooklyn.



1980

During an 11-1 loss to the Brewers at Comiskey Park, Mike Squires became the first left-handed catcher to appear in a game since Dale Long in 1958. The move came in the ninth inning and saw Squires behind the plate for four hitters. He’d catch again on May 7 in a 12-5 loss to the Royals, again in the ninth inning, and again he’d be behind the plate for four hitters.

1992

For White Sox starter Alex Fernandez, it was his best performance on a pitching mound. The righthander one-hit Milwaukee, winning 7-0 at Comiskey Park. Alex struck out seven, allowing only a one-out double to Dante Bichette in the second inning. Fernandez posted a season with 10 or more wins five times with the Sox.

2011

The White Sox lost to the Twins, 3-2, at U.S. Cellular Field. It was their 17th loss in 22 games. More alarming, however, was this: According to the MLB Network, in the previous 20 games the Sox team batting average was .202. That was the worst stretch of hitting over a 20-game period for the franchise since the pitching mound was lowered to create more offense before the start of the 1969 season.