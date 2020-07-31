South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

Garrett Crochet settles in

Brett Ballantini

Chicago's top draft pick this summer, Garrett Crochet, settled into his extended stay hotel room in Schaumburg on Thursday and weighed in on his first couple of weeks as a pro.

"It’s incredible, the veterans were very welcoming when I got here. The got me out of my shell a little bit," Crochet smiles. "I'm a pretty easygoing guy, once you get to know me I’ll talk your ear off. But most of what I can learn probably won’t come from me doing the talking, so I'm trying to do more listening."

Crochet reports feeling more and more comfortable, in camp, digesting the little tidbits of information he's been given. A lot of that has centered around his pitches; Crochet is developing a different look for his four-seam fastball, and is putting a changeup — a pitch he's been feeling out since last Christmas — into play.

"I’ve never really been coached into a specific pitch grip," he admits. "It’s been very easy to make adjustments."

Of course, as a "black box" site player, theoretically the White Sox could call Crochet into action in the majors this season. For all the focus on development and pitch experimentation, is MLB in the southpaw's mind?

"If it wasn’t in the back of my mind, I wouldn’t consider myself a competitor," Crochet says.

As for the most impressive player in Schaumburg, Crochet points at the player most fans are clamoring for in the bigs: Nick Madrigal.

"I'm sure that's not a surprise to hear," Crochet says. "He gets to a lot of pitches you don't expect him to."

With the majors at least a little bit more distant for Crochet than Madrigal, the pitcher is just laying low and learning the ways of the pros. And getting a pick-me-up from his bullpen big brothers when needed.

"The veterans, they’ve done a really good job of keeping me from feeling silly if I forget someone’s name," Crochet smiles.

For Crochet's first full media session as a pro, watch below, courtesy of the White Sox:

Comments

Minors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doubleheader gamethread: White Sox at Spiders

Sure, we're going to call them by another name. Hopefully at the end of this doubleheader, we can call them double-losers

Brett Ballantini

by

Joe Resis

Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland Garland Buckeyes

Lucas Giolito assumes the hill and tries to snap a string of sorry Chisox starts, and a losing streak

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Nightcap gamethread: White Sox at Buckeyes

The South Siders have fallen a notch deeper in the last place in the ALC

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

Why the White Sox are worse than we thought but better than we think

High hopes have quickly turned into outright panic, but the truth of the 2020 team likely lies somewhere in between

Trevor Lines

by

Phil Hundley

White Sox blank Cleveland in a pitchers' duel, 4-0

Zach Plesac had the better game, but Lucas Giolito's team got the win

Ali White

Today in White Sox History: July 28-29

Harold Baines is both going and coming

Mark Liptak

Another forgettable first inning dooms White Sox

Cleveland Indians use early rally to complete a doubleheader sweep

Joe Resis

by

Ashley Sanders

Game one? No fun

The Chicago White Sox fall to the Cleveland Indians, 4-3

Leigh Allan

Joe McEwing's hospital ward report: Ricky, Eloy and Reynaldo

The prognoses are good all around, with Renteria all clear, Jiménez on the mend and fingers crossed on López

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Know Your Enemy: Cleveland Buckeyes

Suddenly, an early-season 2020 Chicago White Sox road trip becomes must-win

Colleen Sullivan

by

Mark Liptak