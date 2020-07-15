Chris Getz: Every year is a precious year

The pandemic that postponed all of minor league baseball for 2020 didn't just send the majority of White Sox minor leaguers into suspended animation for a season; it's taken a toll on the guys in charge of managing all of them, headed by the leader of the gang, White Sox director of player development Chris Getz.

But Getz, along with his partners in development, have tried to weather the storm and do right by their troops.

"[The pandemic] has presented a challenge for everyone," Getz says. "We’ve approached it the best we can. We’ve communicated regularly to our players. But sure, I feel badly for our guys. Every year is a precious year. Not to get the at-bats or innings, there’s a downside to that."

And Getz, optimistic and hopeful as a person in charge of the most vulnerable players in the system should be, sees some light through it all.

"We've approached it as an extended offseason." he says. "With technology, we have a lot of things that will help these players and measure development."

Getz had praise for a number of players, including Nick Madrigal, who he termed "not too far off from helping the major league team." Jake Burger, a flash from the past who is now back to 100% after two Achilles tears and several incumbent injuries in the aftermath, asked to play semipro ball in St. Louis and had his wish granted, as the White Sox want to both reward his hard work back and get him some much-needed reps.

Zack Burdi, Luis Basabe, Jonathan Stiever and Garret Crochet were also singled out for kudos. In the case of the latter two starters, expect to see them neither in the majors nor out of a starting role this season.

For much more from Getz and a sort of organizational report, Summer Camp edition, watch below (courtesy of the White Sox):