Hija Zoe roba la conferencia de prensa del padre Reynaldo

Cross "press conference interrupted by daughter" off your Summer Camp bingo board, readers.

Among many gems and nuggets from White Sox starter Reynaldo López were delightful interruptions from his daughter, Zoe.

"She's like an earthquake," López laughs, alternately quieting and engaging his daughter, who turns two years old next week."She likes to run and jump, take my shoes. She's very happy."

But López had begun his media session on a far more serious note, tracing his climb into true focus and confidence on the mound. That climb reached a nice peak this past spring training, after offseason work with White Sox team psychologist Jeffrey Fishbein.

"My problems on the mound have been more mental than mechanical — if I gave up a walk or something bad, I lost focus," he says. "I'm working now on that aspect of my game. I don't think about the hitter, just execute. I focus on myself and my catcher."

López spread his new clarity and confidence to his pledged effort to pitch in whatever role the White Sox need him in his sprint to the postseason.

"We want to win. To accomplish that, we have to be open to whatever it takes," he says. "We don't need to be heroes, we just need to do our jobs."



Additional levity beyond his daughter's cameos came when I tried to find out how Reynaldo — full of emotion and a big hugger — will cope with social distancing protocols in 2020.

"It's going to be a challenge for all of us, we're used to laughing and hugging," he giggles. "We're always in contact with each other. What are we going to do when a guy hits a homer? [José] Abreu is one of those guys who likes to hug and celebrate every good thing that happens in the game, and we're all kind of that way. It's not going to be easy, but we'll do our best."

Here's the full López press conference, with Zoe interruptions, courtesy of the White Sox: