Perhaps you haven't heard, but Eloy Jiménez likes playing against the Cubs very much, thank you

On Wednesday, Eloy Jiménez sat down with the media to provide a bit of a bookend to Summer Camp.

He was the first White Sox player to Zoom with us from Summer Camp in early July, so it's fitting he's pretty much the last. And the fun he packed into both sessions, as always, was obvious.

More mustache talk. More bobblehead action. Wild gestures and gesticulations. Pure joy.

Funny, while Eloy demurred when asked to pick who would hit the most home runs for the White Sox this season, he more quickly answered when asked who would lead all of baseball in homers in 2020:

"ME!"

It's still a fun watch, but obviously there were some greatest hits in this session. And, since in the immediately previous game (Monday) Jiménez had hit a grand slam against them, the slugger was asked about playing the Cubs. Spoiler alert: He likes to play the Cubs.

For the complete media session with Eloy, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below: