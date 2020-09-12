Rick Speaks: Home stretch for the playoffs

Before the start of Friday's homestand opener, White Sox GM Rick Hahn sat down for a media session that encompassed the playoff run for his ballclub, injury updates, what's most delighted him this season, and even a surprising #SoxMath intervention.

First off, asked about playing the postseason in bubble cities vs. home parks, Hahn was nonplussed: "We’re favor of being part of it, regardless of where we’re playing and how."

Hahn offered that pitcher Carlos Rodón's setback meant that "Time is starting to get a little bit short to bring him back as a starter," while the GM pegged lefty relief ace Aaron Bummer for a return to the White Sox during the road trip that begins a week from today.

One thing Hahn was clear on: While it's a given that the White Sox will line their rotation up for the playoffs (pitching Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel 1-2, at least), it won't be happening anytime soon, even given Dallas' stint on the IL: "There does come a point where we have to prioritize, hopefully, a playoff rotation, [but] we are not going to pivot to that before clinching a spot."

While there's been a lot of talk about MVP candidates José Abreu, Tim Anderson and Luis Robert, I instead asked Hahn who has been the most delightful player on the White Sox this season.

"Codi Heuer and Matt Foster, there wasn’t a lot of talk, about them outside of our camp," he said. "They’ve stepped into big roles and filled big voids due to injury. There's been a lot of innings for that bullpen. For these two young kids, it’s awesome to see stories like that play out on the big-league level."

There's a ton of fun stuff in the Q & A above, so make sure to watch the entire video.

Rick Hahn video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.