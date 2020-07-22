Uncertainty in right field clouds White Sox's rosy outlook

For a fanbase renowned for its pessimism, it's been pretty challenging not to poke holes into the first of many seasons where the White Sox brass and fanbase should witness the fruits of the rebuild.

Oh sure, there are grumblings about whether or not individual players will live up to the hype, or from those leading the now-defunct Mookie Betts bandwagon, but no severe reservations. Until now.

With Nomar Mazara heading to the IL for known/unknown reasons, it's now time for the dreaded three-headed monster of Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, and Leury García to fill the void.

Don't get too excited.

Look, in an ideal world, this would've been the time for Luis Basabe, Blake Rutherford, heck, and even Luis González to shine well enough to get some real MLB-level playing time. Unfortunately, injuries and possible lack of talent have largely derailed the depth the Sox should have in the outfield.

So, here we are.

Per usual, Engel has shown flashes of talent that have allowed him to stick around in the White Sox system. For a short-term fix, you could do worse, and he at least provides you with plus defense. Delmonico offers some defensive flexibility, but isn't as good defensively as Engel, and arguably isn't much better with the bat. Lastly, there's a good chance that García starts at second base if Madrigal ends up in Schaumburg with a case of Service Time-itis, so that seems like a non-starter.

Yes, this is a nitpicky conversation, but in a year where uncertainty will be the norm, depth (or lack thereof) will be under a microscope. If someone doesn't show themselves as a reliable backup in the outfield, you can bet the White Sox will quickly look outside the organization.