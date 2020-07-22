South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Uncertainty in right field clouds White Sox's rosy outlook

Tommy Barbee

For a fanbase renowned for its pessimism, it's been pretty challenging not to poke holes into the first of many seasons where the White Sox brass and fanbase should witness the fruits of the rebuild. 

Oh sure, there are grumblings about whether or not individual players will live up to the hype, or from those leading the now-defunct Mookie Betts bandwagon, but no severe reservations. Until now.

With Nomar Mazara heading to the IL for known/unknown reasons, it's now time for the dreaded three-headed monster of Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, and Leury García to fill the void.

Don't get too excited.

Look, in an ideal world, this would've been the time for Luis Basabe, Blake Rutherford, heck, and even Luis González to shine well enough to get some real MLB-level playing time. Unfortunately, injuries and possible lack of talent have largely derailed the depth the Sox should have in the outfield.

So, here we are.

Per usual, Engel has shown flashes of talent that have allowed him to stick around in the White Sox system. For a short-term fix, you could do worse, and he at least provides you with plus defense. Delmonico offers some defensive flexibility, but isn't as good defensively as Engel, and arguably isn't much better with the bat. Lastly, there's a good chance that García starts at second base if Madrigal ends up in Schaumburg with a case of Service Time-itis, so that seems like a non-starter.

Yes, this is a nitpicky conversation, but in a year where uncertainty will be the norm, depth (or lack thereof) will be under a microscope. If someone doesn't show themselves as a reliable backup in the outfield, you can bet the White Sox will quickly look outside the organization.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
samswede
samswede

social distance from whom? Someone who was also just tested negative?
You said it's not going to end well. And your examples are?

Mark Liptak
Mark Liptak

Editor

Watching the games the past few days I noticed many, many violations of the health and safety guidelines...after Eloy's grand slam he was high fiving guys directly, Kris Bryant picked up a foul ball while he was batting and tossed it over to the Sox dugout and there were shots of the guys on the bench not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing. This is not going to end well.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Highlighting progressive voices in a conservative sport

Stop automatically dismissing the voices that are one of our best chances at securing a future for a game we all love — and listen

ambergiese

by

Phil Hundley

Southside Sharpie draws Minnie Miñoso

In a career stretching half a century, the Cuban Comet broke racial barriers and set dozens of records. Now, a Chicago artist puts that Chicago White Sox legend on paper.

Mitchell Ransdell

Ricky Speaks: Over the moon with the Summer Camp effort

The Chicago White Sox manager drills down into the roster, and praises his troops for an honest three weeks of season prep

Brett Ballantini

Thanks, Cubs! Eloy's grand slam sends the Sox to the win column in back-to-back nights

A five-run first and Dallas Keuchel's flawless pitching puts the South Siders up 2-0 in exhibition games

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

Adam Engel: full speed ahead

Though uncertain of his 2020 role, the Chicago White Sox outfielder is ready to contribute to some winning baseball

Brett Ballantini

Keuchel on Chicago: his kind of town

A first, close to "real" game as a member of the White Sox? Flippin' sweet

Brett Ballantini

Fake Crosstown Showdown Deux provides a 2020 preview of sorts

Another crooked number, this one at first bats, spurs the Chicago White Sox to another win over the Chicago Cubs

James Fox

Ricky Speaks: "certain moments of creativity"

The head honcho is open to getting wild with the rotation

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Spoke: Ready for the real games

The change of pace of playing another team, the Chicago Cubs — more than four months in the making — brought relief to the head man

Brett Ballantini

ESPN fiddles as White Sox club Cubs, 7-3

Practice baseball becomes very much real, in the first game we've seen the supercharged South Side lineup attack an opposing team in a long while

Janice Scurio

by

Phil Hundley