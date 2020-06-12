South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

White Sox Round 3 selection: righthander Adisyn Coffey

Darren Black

It's weird to say that the draft is halfway through with this pick, but it's the COVID truth. After the Sox selected Garrett Crochet yesterday and Jared Kelley in the second round, it was Adisyn Coffey's turn in the third round.

Rick Hahn and Co. used $2 million of the draft pool in 2019 for third-round pick Andrew Dalquist, in order to get him to sign. In 2020 with drastically reduced draft, this year's third selection is more about helping sign the first two picks, but, you never know. 

What we do know about Coffey, or at least experts think they know, is this:

Fangraphs: Unranked
ESPN: Unranked
MLB.com: Unranked
Baseball America: Unranked

Can we take that answer as well? Coffey is unranked among the draft experts and is currently attending Wabash Valley College. He is a two-way player (middle infielder and pitcher); however, Teddy Cahill from Baseball America says that "his future is on the mound." where he has a mid- to high-90s fastball.

He did not play much anywhere during the pandemic-shortened season. He only pitched 3 ⅓ innings and had just 17 plate appearances. If I were a betting man, I would guess he goes to Louisville to up his stock further, but it seems at the very least the majority of this pick's slotted money is heading down to Texas in a Brinks truck, destined to secure Kelley in White Sox pinstripes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

White Sox take righthander Jared Kelley in the second round

With their second round pick in the 2020 MLB draft the South Siders take high school pitcher out of Texas

Jake Mastroianni

Today in White Sox History: June 11

Another remarkable moment in Ted Lyons' pitching career

Mark Liptak

White Sox continue college trend, select Garrett Crochet 11th overall

Great tools — uncertain track record

Sean Williams

by

Sean Williams

2020 OOTP sim: Kopech's quality start, five-run fourth paves way to a White Sox win

The South Siders are looking for the sweep in tomorrow's series finale

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

2020 White Sox draft wish list

With a draft this heavy in arms, pitching should be the goal

Eric Colclasure

Today in White Sox History: June 10

When Sam Mele stepped to the plate in 1952, it was a melee for Philly

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox punch Wahoos in the mouth, 8-6

Big hits from José Abreu and Luis Robert spark a spicy fifth

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: June 9

The weirdest game delay you'll ever encounter: Umpire vs. fan

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: June 8

A special Day for a very special South Sider, Luke Appling

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: The Sox save their broomsticks for another day

Yoán Moncada goes yard, but the Sox lose the series finale

Ashley Sanders

by

Ashley Sanders