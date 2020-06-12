White Sox Round 3 selection: righthander Adisyn Coffey

It's weird to say that the draft is halfway through with this pick, but it's the COVID truth. After the Sox selected Garrett Crochet yesterday and Jared Kelley in the second round, it was Adisyn Coffey's turn in the third round.

Rick Hahn and Co. used $2 million of the draft pool in 2019 for third-round pick Andrew Dalquist, in order to get him to sign. In 2020 with drastically reduced draft, this year's third selection is more about helping sign the first two picks, but, you never know.

What we do know about Coffey, or at least experts think they know, is this:

Fangraphs: Unranked

ESPN: Unranked

MLB.com: Unranked

Baseball America: Unranked

Can we take that answer as well? Coffey is unranked among the draft experts and is currently attending Wabash Valley College. He is a two-way player (middle infielder and pitcher); however, Teddy Cahill from Baseball America says that "his future is on the mound." where he has a mid- to high-90s fastball.

He did not play much anywhere during the pandemic-shortened season. He only pitched 3 ⅓ innings and had just 17 plate appearances. If I were a betting man, I would guess he goes to Louisville to up his stock further, but it seems at the very least the majority of this pick's slotted money is heading down to Texas in a Brinks truck, destined to secure Kelley in White Sox pinstripes.