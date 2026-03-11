White Sox Prospect Sam Antonacci is So Good He Got a Compliment From John Smoltz

If White Sox fans didn't know Sam Antonacci before, they sure do now.

The 23-year-old infielder made his presence felt immediately during spring training. He smashed a 417-foot two-run homer over the right field wall in Chicago's Cactus League opener against their crosstown rival. Eight days later, he would put the Sox on the board first against the Guardians with a nearly identical blast.

Antonacci would record 4 hits, 4 RBIs, 3 walks, and 3 stolen bags in his six games in Arizona – all while providing some dependable defensive play. But this was only the beginning. Joining Team Italy in Houston for the World Baseball Classic, Antonacci was thrust under the biggest spotlight of his young career. And, boy, has he looked like a star!

The Italians are off to a shocking 3-0 start that included a borderline historic upset over Team USA on Tuesday night. Antonacci's fingerprints have been all over the hot start. He first made some noise in Italy's win over Great Britain, going all the way around the bases on an electric little league home run. Then, one game later, he would stun Team USA in the second inning with a two-run homer.

👀 Something is brewing in Houston!



Sam Antonacci with a homer and Team Italy leads USA 3-0 early!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/Ho7JlWS3gA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 11, 2026

Nevertheless, arguably the youngster's best moment came later in the sixth inning with Italy already up 8-0. Antonacci found himself at third after making his way on base thanks to a fielder's choice. A throwing error would send him to second before a sac fly by teammate Dante Nori moved him 90 feet away. Then, Team USA pitcher Brad Keller threw a breaking ball that landed in the dirt and briefly got away from catcher Will Smith. You see where this is going, right?

Antonacci made a break for home plate and slid to put Team Italy up a mind-boggling 9-0. The read by the former Coastal Carolina star was so excellent that it even got announcer John Smoltz to share some positive words:

"That might be the greatest anticipated ball in the dirt with a runner on third that I think I've seen in a long time," Smoltz said. "Any hesitation, he's got no chance. He gets that lead and goes right away."

Considered by many to be a baseball curmudgeon, that's some high praise from Smoltz. Do you think Antonacci will get it printed on a t-shirt?

8-0 NOW! USA IS GETTING BLOWN OUT BY ITALY! pic.twitter.com/oUNxRMmgHF — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 11, 2026

The White Sox' plan for Antonacci remains unclear, but there is no question he is starting to force the hand with Opening Day inching closer. He has an undeniable knack for making the big play, which is surely something this organization has needed in recent years. Likewise, Antonacci's speed and plate presence are becoming a true difference-maker. He was a walking machine in the minors and has continued to find his way on base this spring.

The only bad news for Antonacci is that the Sox' infield depth is plentiful. The competition is going to keep coming, and Chicago already has both Colston Montgomery and Chase Meidroth to hold down the fort at second and short. It is also notable that Antonacci finished 2025 in Double-A.

He has yet to taste Triple-A action in Charlotte, so it may behoove the White Sox to see what he looks like against that level of competition. Of course, his recent play suggests he'll be just fine, but there is something to be said about establishing consistency and proving you can be an everyday guy.

Regardless of where Antonacci starts the 2026 campaign, it isn't going to erase the fact that he has made a strong impression over the last few weeks. He has all but earned a taste of the bigs at some point in the near future, and you can add that to the surprisingly long list of things going the White Sox' way this offseason.