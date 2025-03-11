Chicago White Sox 2025 Spring Training Schedule, Results in Real Time
Updated March 11, 2025, 8:45 a.m. CT
The Chicago White Sox might be the one team in baseball that would like to completely forget the miseries of the 2024 season, and there's no better way to do that than getting back on the field for spring training in 2025.
The White Sox are back at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. for its 16th season in their spiffy spring training home that they share with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a 41-121 season, there are plenty of new faces in the Chicago camp, and a new manager in Will Venable.
Spring training games start on Feb. 22 and run through March 24. The White Sox open the regular season schedule at home on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Here is the complete 2025 spring training schedule, with results updated in real time:
February 2025 results
- Feb. 22 — Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3 at Mesa, Ariz. WP — Justin Steele. LP — Jared Shuster (0-1). White Sox HR — Colson Montgomery (1), Timothy Elko (1). White Sox record — 0-1.
- Feb. 23 — Kansas City Royals 4, Chicago White Sox 3 at Surprise, Ariz. WP — Beck Way. LP — Trey McGough (0-1). White Sox HR — Corey Julks (1). White Sox record — 0-2
- Feb. 24 — Texas Rangers 11, Chicago White Sox 3 at Glendale, Ariz. WP — Jon Gray. LP — Shane Smith (0-1). White Sox HR — none. White Sox record — 0-3.
- Feb. 25 — Colorado Rockies 14, Chicago White Sox 3 at Scottsdale, Ariz. WP — Austin Gomber. LP — Jairo Iriarte (0-1). White Sox HR — Dominic Fletcher (1). White Sox record — 0-4.
- Feb. 26 — San Diego Padres 3, Chicago White Sox 1 at Glendale, Ariz. WP — J.B. Wendelken. LP — Dan Altavilla (0-1). White Sox HR — Mike Tauchman (1). White Sox record — 0-5.
- Feb. 27 — Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland Guardians 2 at Glendale, Ariz. WP — Jake Eder (1-0). LP — Triston McKenzie. White Sox HR — none. White Sox record — 1-5.
- Feb. 28 — Los Angeles Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2 at Tempe, Ariz. WP — Reid Detmers. LP — Jonathan Cannon (0-1). White Sox HR — none. White Sox record — 1-6.
March 2025 results
- March 1 — Chicago White Sox 18, Seattle Mariners 9 at Peoria, Ariz. WP — Shane Smith (1-1). LP — Emerson Hancock. White Sox HR — Luis Robert Jr. (1), Adam Hackenberg (1), Andre Lipcius (1), Brandon Drury (1). White Sox record — 2-6.
- March 2 — Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 3 at Phoenix, Ariz. WP — Sean Linan. LP — James Karinchak (0-1). White Sox HR — Nick Maton (1). White Sox record — 2-7.
- March 3 — The Athletics 5, Chicago White Sox 4 at Glendale, Ariz. WP — Colin Peluse. LP — Fraser Ellard (0-1). White Sox HR — Luis Robert Jr. (2), Mike Tauchman (2). White Sox record — 2-8.
- March 4 — off day
- March 5 (ss) — Milwaukee Brewers 3, Chicago White Sox 2 at Phoenix, Ariz. WP — Tobias Myers. LP — Martin Perez (0-1). White Sox HR — none. White Sox record — 2-9.
- March 5 (ss) — Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee Brewers 2 at Glendale, Ariz. WP — Jonathan Heasley )1-0). LP — Bruce Zimmerman. White Sox HR — Nick Maton (2), Tristan Gray (1), Kyle Teel (1). White Sox record — 3-9.
- March 6 — San Francisco Giants 7, Chicago White Sox 3 at Scottsdale, Ariz. WP — Justin Verlander. LP — Jonathan Cannon (0-2). White Sox HR — Adam Hackenberg (2). White Sox record — 3-10.
- March 7 — Chicago White Sox vs. Cubs, ppd.
- March 8 — Chicago White Sox 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 at Glendale, Ariz. WP — Trey McGough (1-1). LP — Anthony Banda. White Sox HR — Miguel Vargas (1). White Sox record — 4-10.
- March 9 — Cleveland Guardians 1, Chicago White Sox 0 at Goodyear, Ariz. WP — Gavin Williams. LP — Mason Adams (0-1). White Sox HR — none. White Sox record — 4-11.
- March 10 — Chicago White Sox 10, The Athletics 3 at Mesa, Ariz. WP — Martin Perez (1-1). LP — Luis Severino. White Sox HR — Kyle Teel (2). White Sox record — 5-11.
March 2025 schedule
- March 11 — Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres in Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. CT.
- March 12 — Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT.
- March 13 — Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT.
- March 14 — Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT.
- March 15 (ss) — Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT.
- March 15 (ss) — Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. CT
- March 16 — Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers in Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT.
- March 17 — San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT
- March 18 — off day
- March 19 — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers in Phoenix, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. CT
- March 20 — Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT
- March 21 — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT
- March 22 (ss) — Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT
- March 22 (ss) — Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. CT
- March 23 — Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. CT
- March 24 — Chicago White Sox at The Athletics in Sacramento, Calif., 2:05 p.m. CT