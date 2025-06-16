Willy Adames Reacts to Giants Surprisingly Trading for Rafael Devers From Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox took the MLB by surprise when they agreed to trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday evening for pitchers Jose Bello, Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and outfielder James Tibbs III.
Among those surprised by the news were the Giants, who learned the news about 15 minutes before the start of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. Harrison was preparing to start for the Giants, until he found out shortly before the game he was getting traded.
"Everybody just found out before the game," Giants shortstop Willy Adames said during the ESPN broadcast. "Like 15 or 20 minutes before the game. I think Kyle Harrison was throwing a bullpen.”
Adames added that the Giants were thrilled about the acquisition of Devers, as it brought in a great hitter and two-time Silver Slugger to the team.
“Everybody is so excited," Adames said. "Me personally, I'm thrilled to have him on the team. Obviously he’s one of the best hitters in the game. To have him on this team, I think it’s going to help us do a lot of damage in this division. Obviously we need a bat like him in this line up. ... It's gonna be exciting."
Though the Giants entered Sunday's matchup just one game back from the Dodgers in the National League West, their hitting has been below average this season. The Giants are 25th in batting average and 21st in on-base percentage. Adding a player of Devers's caliber should not only provide a boost to the lineup, but could help the Giants better contend.