Yankees' Aaron Boone Provides Encouraging Aaron Judge Update Amid IL Stint

Judge has been on the 10-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Madison Williams

The Yankees could get Aaron Judge back in the lineup this week.
Aaron Judge could return to the New York Yankees' lineup as early as Tuesday vs. the Texas Rangers, manager Aaron Boone shared with reporters on Monday. Nothing is set in stone, though, as Boone wants to speak with Judge once he arrives in Texas.

Judge last played on July 25 and was then placed on the 10-day injured list due to a flexor strain in his right elbow. Tuesday will mark the end of Judge's stint on the 10-day IL, so it's the earliest he can return to the lineup as the Yankees' designated hitter.

"I don't want to say definitely because I haven't seen him yet, but I think that's the plan," Boone said, via the Associated Press. "I think he's expected in here tonight, and we'll make that call."

In preparation, Judge has been hitting balls of of minor league pitchers for the past two days. He would return as the team's DH if he plays in Texas, otherwise he could return to the outfield once the Rangers series is over. Judge hasn't begun playing catch since his IL stint.

"I'm hoping that Judge's clean and is playing catch either [Tuesday] or the next day and we'll start to get an idea about a timeline for that and then we'll see when we get back home what happens there," Boone said.

Judge would replace Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup as the DH. Stanton hit a home run and tallied 2 RBIs on Monday night in Texas.

The Yankees could be getting Judge back at the perfect time, as they've hit a slump. New York was just swept by the Miami Marlins for the first time ever over the weekend.

