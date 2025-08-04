Marlins' Sweep of Yankees Has Club Standing Alone Among MLB Teams vs. New York
The Miami Marlins brought out the brooms—literally and figuratively—as the club defeated the New York Yankees 7-3 to seal a series sweep of the Bronx Bombers. Not only did Sunday's victory represent the first time the Marlins have ever swept the Yankees, but the triumph also allowed Miami to enter rarified air in its head-to-head matchup against New York.
The Marlins now have a 25-24 record all-time (including postseason) against the Yankees, making the club the only team in MLB with a winning record vs. New York, according to MLB.com.
The Yankees entered the series against the Marlins having won three straight games and riding high from its bevy of trade deadline imports. But in Miami, which owns baseball's fourth-best record in the last 30 games played, New York found an opponent more than worthy.
In the first game of the series, the spunky Marlins erased deficits of 6-0 and 9-4, authoring an incredible comeback against the Yankees' new-look bullpen that was headlined by a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The second game of the series saw Marlins pitching blank the Yankees' bats in a 2-0 win that sparked discourse surrounding New York's fundamentals—or lack thereof—after second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was doubled off of first base on an infield pop-up.
Finally, Sunday's game saw the season debut of 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil spoiled by Miami, who got to the righthander to the tune of five earned runs in the club's eventual 7-3 win over New York.
The Yankees (60-52) have been overtaken in the standings by the Boston Red Sox and now travel to Texas to face the Rangers looking to right the ship. The Marlins (55-55) are now six games back of the third wild card in the National League as they prepare to face the Houston Astros in a three-game series beginning on Monday.