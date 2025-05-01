Yankees Make Giancarlo Staton Injured Reserve Move While He Deals With Tendinitis
The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 60-day injured reserve list on Thursday, further moving back his return timeline from dealing with tendinitis in both of his elbows.
Stanton has yet to make his 2025 debut and even missed spring training because of his tendinitis.
About a month ago, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Stanton saying that he had started swinging a bat again. Stanton even took batting practice with his teammates just a week ago, but it doesn't appear that he'll be ready to return for some time. With the latest injured reserve move, the earliest he can return to the active roster is May 24.
Stanton was also placed on the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Bryan de la Cruz, who the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
The five-time All-Star has dealt with injuries for most of his MLB career, and especially since joining the Yankees in 2018. He hasn't played more than 139 games in a season since his first year in New York.
In 114 games for the Yankees last season, Stanton slashed .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. He also hit seven postseason home runs during the Yankees' run to the World Series.