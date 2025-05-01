SI

Yankees Make Giancarlo Staton Injured Reserve Move While He Deals With Tendinitis

Stanton has yet to make his 2025 season debut as he's been sidelined with the injury.

Madison Williams

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton reacts to hitting a home run.
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton reacts to hitting a home run. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 60-day injured reserve list on Thursday, further moving back his return timeline from dealing with tendinitis in both of his elbows.

Stanton has yet to make his 2025 debut and even missed spring training because of his tendinitis.

About a month ago, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Stanton saying that he had started swinging a bat again. Stanton even took batting practice with his teammates just a week ago, but it doesn't appear that he'll be ready to return for some time. With the latest injured reserve move, the earliest he can return to the active roster is May 24.

Stanton was also placed on the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Bryan de la Cruz, who the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

The five-time All-Star has dealt with injuries for most of his MLB career, and especially since joining the Yankees in 2018. He hasn't played more than 139 games in a season since his first year in New York.

In 114 games for the Yankees last season, Stanton slashed .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. He also hit seven postseason home runs during the Yankees' run to the World Series.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB