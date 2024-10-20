Jazz Chisholm Offers the Huge Number He Thinks Yankees Should Pay Juan Soto
Juan Soto came through in the clutch for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the ALCS when he crushed a game-winning three-run home run in the 10th inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
While Soto and his teammates rode on the high of the fact that they're going to their first World Series in 15 years, there was one thing looming in the back of some of his teammates' minds: Soto is set to be a free agent this offseason.
Soto's future with the Yankees will likely be the first order of business in the offseason, as it seems that the general consensus is that the team wants to keep the outfielder. He's currently signed to a one-year, $31 million contract that was agreed upon to avoid arbitration.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. in particular really wants the Yankees to deliver a huge contract to Soto.
"Pay my guy! Pay Juan Soto!" Chisholm said during the locker room celebration. When asked by YES Network's Meredith Marakovits how much Soto should earn, Chisholm didn't hold back: "700 million!"
Giancarlo Stanton also talked about Soto's future on the team during the celebration, saying that the Yankees need to "bring him home."
The Yankees need to get through the World Series first, though. They will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets for a chance to win their 28th title.