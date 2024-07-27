Yankees, Orioles, Four Other Teams in Pursuit of Tanner Scott, per Report
With the MLB trade deadline coming up on Tuesday, front offices around the league are busy trying to add more weaponry or sell high on players before off-ramps close up. A handful of moves broke the ice late last week, including a trade that sent Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Seattle Mariners.
The Miami Marlins are believed to be sellers, and one player that could be moved is closer Tanner Scott.
According to Jon Heyman, several teams are in pursuit of Scott: The New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Mariners.
Scott has allowed only 19 hits in 45.2 innings of work this season with an ERA of 1.18. He has logged 18 saves and was named to the All-Star team this year. He previously played for the Orioles for five years before being traded to the Marlins in 2022.
The Mariners are clearly trying to add, with them already having acquired a big name in Arozarena. They were mentioned as a team that could potentially partner with Tampa again on Yandy Diaz, and now are named here.
Scott is a free agent after this season, so he would be a rental for whatever team acquires him.