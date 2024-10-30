Yankees Announce Tickets of Ejected Fans Were Given to Pediatric Cancer Patient
A pair of New York Yankees fans were infamously ejected from Game 4 of the World Series after they attempted to pry a baseball from the glove of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts when he made a catch at the wall in foul territory.
The two fans who interfered with the play now face a ban for Wednesday night's Game 5. Their tickets won't be able to be used by their friends or family, either.
The Yankees announced Wednesday that they've redistributed the tickets to a pediatric cancer patient and their family, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
One of the banned fans, Austin Capobianco, expressed his disappointment that his brother and his friends could not use his season tickets in his place.
"The banning to tonight’s game was kind of expected, but the fact my little brother and his friends can’t use our season tickets tonight has really pissed me off," said Capobianco in a text message to NBC News. "It’s not like they can go to the next game."
It seems the organization had other, more wholesome plans for those now-vacated seats, as a very deserving young fan and his family will have some excellent seats to Wednesday's game.
"The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity," the Yankees said in a statement on Wednesday.
First pitch for World Series Game 5 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Game 6 and 7, if necessary, will both be held in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, making Wednesday night's game the last of the season at Yankee Stadium.