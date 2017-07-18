Jesse Reasoner’s fight against Sean Needham at a local MMA event in Muskegon, Mich., was going great. And then Reasoner lost his lunch in the ring.

Needham was making his MMA debut and Reasoner had six inches on him, so he appeared to be cruising (alright, clumsily cruising) to victory. You can watch the full match here. Reasoner clearly had the upper hand, forcing Needham to mostly play defense.

But then suddenly Reasoner puked, and that’s an automatic disqualification.

The good news is Needham won his first career fight. The bad news is the other fighters had to spent the rest of the night working on a puke-stained mat.

[via Deadspin]