MMA

Video: MMA fighter automatically disqualified for puking in the octagon

1:01 | MMA
Chael Sonnen on long-term head injuries in MMA: 'It's a real thing'
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Jesse Reasoner’s fight against Sean Needham at a local MMA event in Muskegon, Mich., was going great. And then Reasoner lost his lunch in the ring. 

Needham was making his MMA debut and Reasoner had six inches on him, so he appeared to be cruising (alright, clumsily cruising) to victory. You can watch the full match here. Reasoner clearly had the upper hand, forcing Needham to mostly play defense. 

But then suddenly Reasoner puked, and that’s an automatic disqualification. 

The good news is Needham won his first career fight. The bad news is the other fighters had to spent the rest of the night working on a puke-stained mat. 

[via Deadspin]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters