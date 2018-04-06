Conor McGregor was freed on $50,000 bail on Friday after appearing in a New York City courtroom on assault charges for his rampage at the UFC 223 media day Thursday, reports Reuters.

CNN reported McGregor was also ordered to stay away from five people involved in the altercation.

McGregor turned himself in on Thursday night after he attacked a bus carrying several UFC fighters at the Barclays Center. Two of the fighters were injured and forced to withdraw from their scheduled Saturday night fights.

He is charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief and left the police station Friday morning to be greeted by media.

Video of Conor McGregor being escorted out of a Brooklyn police station



(via @ADiLorenzoTV) pic.twitter.com/c9muR3j355 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 6, 2018

The 29-year-old McGregor threw a hand cart, chairs and barricade at the bus before fleeing in an SUV.