Brock Lesnar Back in USADA Drug-Testing Pool, Could Return to UFC in January

The former heavyweight champion is back in the USADA drug-testing pool.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 10, 2018

One of the biggest names to ever fight in the UFC appears to be getting ready for his comeback as the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency confirmed to MMA Junkie that Brock Lesnar re-entered the drug-testing pool on July 3.

The former heavyweight champion hasn't fought since UFC 200 in July 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt in a bout that was later ruled a no-contest because Lesnar failed two drug tests. He was given a one-year suspension, and from there he returned to the WWE, where he currently reigns as the Universal Champion.

"After receiving notice of his intent to compete in the UFC, Brock Lesnar re-entered the testing pool on July 3," USADA said in a statement to MMA Junkie. "With six months and four days remaining on his period of ineligibility, Lesnar will be able to compete on or after January 8, 2019, should he remain in compliance with the UFC Anti-Doping Policy."

At UFC 226 on Saturday, Lesnar stepped in the cage to confront the new heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier. Later that night, UFC president Dana White confirmed Lesnar would be making a return to UFC and said Lesnar and Cormier will likely meet in March for the championship.

In his UFC career Lesnar is 4-3-1, and in all MMA bouts of his career he is 5-3-1.

