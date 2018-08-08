Professional Attention-Seeker Logan Paul Wants to Fight in UFC

This guy is the worst. 

By Dan Gartland
August 08, 2018

If you don’t know who Logan Paul is, consider yourself lucky. For the sake of this story, it’s necessary to know that he’s an internet personality and YouTube star, perhaps best known for his insensitive video in a Japanese “suicide forest” earlier this year that eventually led YouTube to temporarily discontinue Paul’s (very lucrative) ability to monetize his videos. He also wrestled in high school. 

It’s that wrestling experience that makes Paul think he could survive a fight in the UFC octagon against an actual UFC fighter. 

Paul already has two boxing matches lined up against a British YouTuber named KSI and when approached by TMZ at the airport in Los Angeles said he wants to fight in UFC next. 

“I want to fight a UFC fighter. I want to get in the octagon,” Paul said. “Yeah, bro, I wrestled my whole life. Bro, there’s no reason I can’t. I literally did athletics my whole life. 

“Dana White, you watching this, bro? Pick a fighter for me, dude. Late next year.”

Asked to name a specific opponent, Paul throws out CM Punk, while his brother Jake mentions Conor McGregor.

Calling out CM Punk and Conor McGregor is obviously just a way to make headlines but Paul seems more serious about just getting a fight in the UFC. It wouldn’t be beneath UFC to put a reasonably athletic person with limited real fighting experience in a match. I mean, Paul already mentioned CM Punk. 

