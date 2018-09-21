On Thursday, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov faced off at the press conference for UFC 229 ahead of their lightweight title fight.

Nurmagomedov is 26–0 and holds the belt while McGregor is 21–3 and looking to take back the championship he was stripped of in April.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, McGregor signed a new six-fight deal with UFC that includes McGregor's new Proper Twelve whiskey set to appear on the canvas of the octagon as a sponsor for each of his fights.

At Thursday's showdown, the UFC's biggest pay-per-view draw gave the crowd a show by doing what he does best: talk trash to his opponent.

Check out some of the highlights from the event below.

Nurmagomedov will defend his title against McGregor on Oct. 6.