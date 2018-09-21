Conor McGregor Gets New Deal, Faces Off With Khabib Nurmagomedov Ahead of UFC 229

Conor McGregor got a new six-fight deal with UFC and faced off with Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 presser.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 21, 2018

On Thursday, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov faced off at the press conference for UFC 229 ahead of their lightweight title fight.

Nurmagomedov is 26–0 and holds the belt while McGregor is 21–3 and looking to take back the championship he was stripped of in April.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, McGregor signed a new six-fight deal with UFC that includes McGregor's new Proper Twelve whiskey set to appear on the canvas of the octagon as a sponsor for each of his fights.

At Thursday's showdown, the UFC's biggest pay-per-view draw gave the crowd a show by doing what he does best: talk trash to his opponent.

Check out some of the highlights from the event below.

Nurmagomedov will defend his title against McGregor on Oct. 6.

 

 

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)