Chidi Njokuani and John Salter will fight in the main event at Bellator 210 on Friday night. The bout is set to take place at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla.

"Chidi Bang Bang" Njokuani (18–5) turned pro in 2007. He debuted at Bellator 146 and has gone 5–1 since. He most recently defeated Hisaki Kato at Bellator 189 in December 2017, earning the victory by unanimous decision. The 29 year old is listed at 6'3" and 170 pounds.

Salter (15–4) was announced as Njokuani's competitor at the beginning of the month. Melvin Manhoef backed out from the initial fight due to injury. Salter last fought on Sept. 21 at Bellator 205. He lost via submission against Rafael Lovato Jr., ending a seven-fight win streak. Salter, 33, is listed at 6'1" and 185 pounds.

Friday's card also includes:

Main Card

• David Rickels vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos

• Juan Archuleta vs. Jeremy Spoon

• Kristina Williams vs. Bruna Ellen

Undercard

• Daniel Weichel vs. Goiti Yamauchi

• Chris Honeycutt vs. Costello van Steenis

• Joe Schilling vs. Will Morris

• Mike Shipman vs. Scott Futrell

• Daniel Carey vs. Adil Benjilany

• Anthony Ruiz vs. Jordan Young

• Joe Warren vs. Shawn Bunch

• Noad Lahat vs. Brian Moore

• Gerald Harris vs. Hracho Darpinyan

• Rudy Schaffroth vs. Vernon Lewis

Here's how to watch:

Time: The action starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: Watch live online on DAZN Bellator. Sign up now for a 30-day free trial.