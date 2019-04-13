Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier Live Blog: UFC 236 Round-by-Round Analysis and Updates

Follow along as Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier face off at UFC 236.

By Justin Barrasso
April 13, 2019

SI.com is providing blow-by-blow analysis and updates from UFC 236 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order UFC 236 for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99.​

It's almost time for UFC 236 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are co-headlining the pay-per-view event's main card alongside Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum, with both bouts to decide the interim championships. 

The reigning featherweight champion Holloway is moving up a class to fight Poirier for the 155-pound interim championship. In his UFC debut, Poirier handed Holloway the first loss of his career when they last fought in 2012 at UFC 143. The lightweight title is on the line with previous champion Khabib Nurmagomedov suspended for jumping out of the octagon and fighting spectators after he defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout in October.

Holloway is listed at 5'11" and holds a 20-3 record, while the 5'9" southpaw Poirier is 24-5. Their bout is set to begin at 10 p.m, with the bout for the interim middleweight title between Adesanya and Gastelum following it up.

MMA

