Former UFC Fighter Rodrigo de Lima Killed by Rideshare Driver Following Argument

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The incident took place in Belem, Brazil, and authorities are still searching for the man responsible for Rodrigo de Lima's death.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 22, 2019

Police in Brazil are still searching for the rideshare driver who killed former UFC fighter Rodrigo de Lima after a dispute Sunday, according to ESPN.com.

According to police, de Lima got into an argument with the driver and left the car in Belem, Brazil, but was then struck from behind by Jefferson Roger Maciel, who then left the scene.

In his 13 career MMA matches, de Lima went 9-3-1, but he lost his two bouts in the UFC. His most recent match came last June when he won by decision at Shooto Brazil 85.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

