Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone on Potential McGregor Fight: 'F--- It, He Missed His Chance'

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone will face Tony Ferguson at UFC 238, and it appears Conor McGregor has missed his shot at fighting him.

By Kaelen Jones
June 06, 2019

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone will face Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8. For a while, it was rumored that Conor McGregor would be Cerrone's opponent. Renowned podcast host and MMA announcer Joe Rogan even said in February that a bout between the two was a done deal.

However, nearly four months later, that won't be the case. And it doesn't seem like Cerrone has many regrets over a fight with McGregor being organized.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Cerrone discussed his upcoming bout and also dished his thoughts on being unable to face McGregor.

Barrasso: A nonstop topic is the idea of a fight between yourself and Conor McGregor. Not to overlook this Saturday, but is that the fight you are ultimately seeking?

Cerrone: No. After I get past Tony, I’m going to get the belt. Conor, f--- it, he missed his chance, he missed the boat.

Barrasso: So you’re choosing the title over Conor?

Cerrone: Of course. I’m not playing his little games.

Barrasso: What makes Tony Ferguson so dangerous?

Cerrone will face Ferguson in a lightweight bout on Saturday. It's one of the preliminary bouts ahead of UFC 238's main event between Henry Cejduo and Marlon Moraes.

