Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone will face Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8. For a while, it was rumored that Conor McGregor would be Cerrone's opponent. Renowned podcast host and MMA announcer Joe Rogan even said in February that a bout between the two was a done deal.

However, nearly four months later, that won't be the case. And it doesn't seem like Cerrone has many regrets over a fight with McGregor being organized.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Cerrone discussed his upcoming bout and also dished his thoughts on being unable to face McGregor.

Barrasso: A nonstop topic is the idea of a fight between yourself and Conor McGregor. Not to overlook this Saturday, but is that the fight you are ultimately seeking?

Cerrone: No. After I get past Tony, I’m going to get the belt. Conor, f--- it, he missed his chance, he missed the boat.

Barrasso: So you’re choosing the title over Conor?

Cerrone: Of course. I’m not playing his little games.

Barrasso: What makes Tony Ferguson so dangerous?

Cerrone will face Ferguson in a lightweight bout on Saturday. It's one of the preliminary bouts ahead of UFC 238's main event between Henry Cejduo and Marlon Moraes.