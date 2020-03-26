UFC lightweight champion Jon Jones was arrested on DWI and negligent use of a firearm charges early Thursday morning, according to KOAT Action 7 in Albuquerque, N.M.

"According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the area of 3 Street and Central Avenue just after 1 a.m. in reference to gunshots fired," KOAT 7 wrote. "When they arrived they found Jones inside his vehicle with the engine on."

Jones "performed poorly" on a sobriety test, per KOAT 7. He reportedly tested at least twice above the legal limit when given a Breathalyzer.

Thursday's incident isn't Bones' first run-in with the law. He was charged with battery in July 2019, and he pled guilty to a DWI charge in 2012. Jones was also found guilty on a hit-and-run charge in 2015.

Jones is the current and two-time UFC Light Heavyweight champion. He has a career record of 26–1–1.