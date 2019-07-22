UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is facing a battery charge stemming from an incident at an Alburquerque, New Mexico strip cub in April, KRQE television reported on Sunday.

According to the station, Jones is being accused of inappropriately slapping a cocktail waitress at TD's Eubank Showclub, pulling her down to his lap and kissing her neck. The waitress also reportedly called officers to her home and said Jones put her in a chockhold and picked her up off the ground, per KRQE. When she asked Jones to stop, she said Jones continued touching her until he decided to leave.

Jones's spokesperson James Hallinan told KQRE that Jones was unaware of the charge until his team was contacted by the station. Court records obtained by KQRE show that Jones failed to show up to a bond arraignment for the battery charge in June, after which a bench warrant was issued. Jones paid $300 cash bond on Sunday. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.

"Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address," Hallinan said in a statement to KRQE. "However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public."

Jones took to social media on Monday to react to the news, writing that he is "definitely not in any trouble."

"I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well," Jones wrote. "And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December."

The 32-year-old UFC star has had previous run-ins with the law, pleading guilty to a DWI charge in 2012 before being found guilty in 2015 on a hit-and-run charge. He received probation and community service as a result but violated his probation in 2016 for alleged drag racing.

Jones (25-1, 1 NC) is coming off a successful title defense against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in Las Vegas earlier this month.