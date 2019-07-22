Report: UFC's Jon Jones Charged With Battery for Strip Club Incident

Jones is being accused of putting a woman in a chokehold and slapping her.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 22, 2019

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is facing a battery charge stemming from an incident at an Alburquerque, New Mexico strip cub in April, KRQE television reported on Sunday.

According to the station, Jones is being accused of inappropriately slapping a cocktail waitress at TD's Eubank Showclub, pulling her down to his lap and kissing her neck. The waitress also reportedly called officers to her home and said Jones put her in a chockhold and picked her up off the ground, per KRQE. When she asked Jones to stop, she said Jones continued touching her until he decided to leave.

Jones's spokesperson James Hallinan told KQRE that Jones was unaware of the charge until his team was contacted by the station. Court records obtained by KQRE show that Jones failed to show up to a bond arraignment for the battery charge in June, after which a bench warrant was issued. Jones paid $300 cash bond on Sunday. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.

"Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address," Hallinan said in a statement to KRQE. "However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public."

Jones took to social media on Monday to react to the news, writing that he is "definitely not in any trouble."

"I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well," Jones wrote. "And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December."

The 32-year-old UFC star has had previous run-ins with the law, pleading guilty to a DWI charge in 2012 before being found guilty in 2015 on a hit-and-run charge. He received probation and community service as a result but violated his probation in 2016 for alleged drag racing.

Jones (25-1, 1 NC) is coming off a successful title defense against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in Las Vegas earlier this month.

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message