UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo pushed for clarity on the status of UFC 250 in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Cejudo is scheduled to face Jose Aldo on May 9, but the UFC has currently suspended all events indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis. UFC 249 was slated to be held on April 18, but the event was canceled after UFC president Dana White was "asked to stand down by top Disney [and] ESPN executives," per ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

"I think we need to have a conversation with Dana and everybody there, because you don't want to train and have them give you a certain date, and then you're not peaking at the right time," Cejudo told Okamoto. "I need to know today. I don't have time to waste if this is going to happen."

White has explored holding fights on a private island, but no plans have come to fruition on the potential plans.

There are more than 1.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.