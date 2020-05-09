UFC returns on Saturday night when Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje headline UFC 249 to fight for the interim lightweight championship.

The event will take place at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville after UFC took an eight-week hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferguson (25–3), who has won 12 consecutive bouts, was set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 in Brooklyn last month until the pandemic disrupted those plans. Gaethje (21–2) won his last three bouts and was chosen to replace Nurmagomedov in the bout.

UFC 249's card will feature one less fight than originally planned after Ronaldo "J'acare" Souza tested positive for COVID-19. UFC announced Friday that Souza's middleweight bout with Uriah Hall will no longer be on the preliminary card but the rest of the fights will go on as scheduled.

Saturday's co-main event features Henry Cejudo (15–2) defending his men's bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz (22–2). The night's star-studded undercard includes a must-see fight between Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone against "Showtime" Anthony Pettis. Michelle Waterson (17–7) will meet Carla Esparza (15–6) in a women's strawweight fight.

The pay-per-view main event starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN or streamed at ESPN+.

Check Out the UFC 249 Fight Card:

Interim Lightweight Championship: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight Championship: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims: