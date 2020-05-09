Report: Ronaldo Souza Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Out for UFC 249

Ronaldo "J'acare" Souza has tested positive for coronavirus and will not fight in UFC 249 on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN.

Souza had been scheduled to fight Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout on the preliminary card. The rest of the UFC 249 card will go on as scheudled.

According to ESPN's report, Souza told UFC officials after he arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday that a family member had tested positive for coronavirus. Though Souza displayed no symptoms, he was tested and placed in isolation.