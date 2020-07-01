Max Holloway Gets First Look At New Action Figure, Talks UFC 251 Title Fight

Max Holloway is part of the UFC’s new action figure toy line, joining an elite list of fighters that serve as the most recognizable faces in today’s MMA landscape.

The UFC figures, created by the Jazwares toy line, feature incredible attention to detail, including Halloway’s trademark tattoos. Holloway also comes with a UFC title, which is fitting because he is seeking to add to his title collection a week from Saturday when he challenges Alexander Volkanovski for the Featherweight Championship at UFC 251.

“In MMA, we always talk about these titles like we lose them,” said Holloway, who dropped the belt to Volkanovski this past December. “I got five UFC belts at home. Nobody can take that away. I’m not looking to regain any of those. We’re focused on the next, always.”

Holloway, who joked that the biggest difference in his rematch with Volkanovski will be his long quarantine hair, added that his action figure is more must-have than any of the others in the series.

“Look, these things are collectibles and mine is special because it doesn’t have my new hair,” said Holloway, who is in a line that includes Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone, and Daniel Cormier. “You’ve got to collect that one while you can, my friends, because it’s rare and old already.”

Action figures aside, Holloway is entirely focused on his fight. Volkanovski (21-1) has emerged victorious in 18 consecutive fights, including his unanimous decision defeat of Holloway at UFC 245. Holloway (21-5) has dropped two of his past three fights, his worst streak in seven years and a stark contrast from his recent 13-fight win streak.

Known for hitting opponents with overwhelming volume, Holloway wears out fighters in the cage and then capitalizes. That formula has been extremely successful for him, most notably in victories against José Aldo and Brian Ortega. But Volkanovski was never in harm’s way during their fight, controlling the pace after hitting some damaging inside leg kicks to Holloway’s left leg. The limited mobility did not allow Holloway to maintain his customary pressure as the fight extended into the championship rounds.

“It is what it is,” said Holloway, who was tight-lipped regarding his strategy for Volkanovski. “Every fight I’m going in there 0-0.”

After Volkanovski seized control, the decision was never in doubt. Holloway is eager for the chance to run it back at UFC 251. In addition to the chance to bring more gold back home to Hawaii, this fight also represents an opportunity for Holloway to prove that he remains among the most elite, cerebral fighters in the world.

“We’ll find out on July 11,” said Holloway. “Tune in, my friends.”

