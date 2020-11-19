Report: Conor McGregor to Fight Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23

Conor McGregor has agreed to return to UFC for a fight with Dustin Poirier, according to TheMacLife.

McGregor's fight is slated for Jan. 23, per the agreement. The site has not been confirmed, though Abu Dhabi is currently the likely destination, according to The MacLife.

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again,” McGregor told The MacLife. “I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.

McGregor announced his decision to fight Poirier in a UFC bout in October. He hasn't fought since defeating Donald Cerrone in January 2019.

The two-time UFC division champion sports a 22–4 career UFC record. He has retired and un-retired numerous times in recent years, including in 2016, 2019 and June 2020.